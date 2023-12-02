Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 153,070 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.63 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,565.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,970. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

