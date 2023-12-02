Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 16,670 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Emerald worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerald by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerald by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

EEX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

