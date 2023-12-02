Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 18,180 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of BayCom worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BayCom by 499.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BayCom Announces Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

