Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KTB opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

