Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of National Bankshares worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKSH. StockNews.com lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

