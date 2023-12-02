Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Home Bancorp worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 35.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

