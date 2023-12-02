Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Jack in the Box worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JACK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

