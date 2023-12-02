Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 635.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 88.22 and a quick ratio of 88.22. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.23.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -73.85%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.