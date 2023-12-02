Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 247,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $307.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

