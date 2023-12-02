Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Primis Financial worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,648,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

