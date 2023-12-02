Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PGT Innovations worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

