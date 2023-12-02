Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,081,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 311.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $932.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBCAA

Republic Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.