Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 219.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %

WMPN stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.