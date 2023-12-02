Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of BrightSpire Capital worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.43 million, a PE ratio of 231.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

BRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

