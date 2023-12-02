Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of ACNB worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACNB by 124,050.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACNB by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 31.72%. As a group, analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ACNB from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

