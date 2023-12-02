Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PC Connection worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $62.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNXN

PC Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.