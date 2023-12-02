HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $30.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

