HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 130,951 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of HP worth $58,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

