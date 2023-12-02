Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 51,107 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 701.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187 over the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

