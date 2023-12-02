Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

