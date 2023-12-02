Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 890,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

