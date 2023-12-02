Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after buying an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $172,141,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $357.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.27. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $209.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.