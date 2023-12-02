Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LYB stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

