Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,892,000 after buying an additional 1,626,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 1,146,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

