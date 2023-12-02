Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Qifu Technology worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth $766,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA dropped their price objective on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

