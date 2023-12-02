Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.29. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

