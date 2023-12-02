Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.89 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211,283 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.33% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVII opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

