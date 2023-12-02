Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.62% of Employers worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Employers’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

