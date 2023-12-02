Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.48% of Green Dot worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

