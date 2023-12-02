Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

