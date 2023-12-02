Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

