Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 77,646 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,646 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,648,000 after buying an additional 525,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,396,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,634,000 after buying an additional 253,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.