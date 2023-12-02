Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.67. 37,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 221,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

