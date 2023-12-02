Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.33

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.27, with a volume of 1633186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

