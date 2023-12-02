Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells 39,047 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 39,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,017,174.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,451,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,899,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 14,829 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $385,405.71.

On Friday, November 24th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,651 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $71,762.57.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $192,966.29.

On Monday, November 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $58,557.68.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $814,355.00.

Bristow Group Price Performance

NYSE:VTOL opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bristow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bristow Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

