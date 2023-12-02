Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CHD opened at $95.37 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

