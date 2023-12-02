Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajendra Kumar Kanuru also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00.

Generac Trading Up 4.5 %

GNRC opened at $122.32 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18,496.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.