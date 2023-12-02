Insider Selling: Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) Director Fred Telling sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $12,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oragenics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

