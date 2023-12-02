Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.51. 579,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,220,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CART. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Instacart will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter worth approximately $56,424,000.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

