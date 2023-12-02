Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

IDN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

