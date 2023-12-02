Intergy Private Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $467.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

