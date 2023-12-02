International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

