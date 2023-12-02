Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investors Title from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Investors Title Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.62. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $127.71 and a 1 year high of $167.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 9.88%.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9,780.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

