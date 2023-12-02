Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.60

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 285578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

