IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

