iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

