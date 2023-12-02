iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 7th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

