iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $100.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

