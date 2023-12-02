iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2353 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF opened at $44.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

