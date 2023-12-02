iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

